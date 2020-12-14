Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 49,470 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167,057 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 49,470 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $53,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $18,282,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 24.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth $359,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. TD Securities cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $50.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $233.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.04. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

