Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 47,545 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,545 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.07% of Deere & Company worth $49,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,718,000 after buying an additional 261,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,849 shares of company stock worth $27,611,284 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DE opened at $255.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.98. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $265.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.39.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

