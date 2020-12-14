Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 465,572 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,393,382 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 465,572 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $68,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,397,605 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,855,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,623 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,453,839 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $632,698,000 after buying an additional 866,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $303,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,327 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,409,068 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $178,437,000 after acquiring an additional 245,620 shares during the period. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% during the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,588 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $24.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of -273.41 and a beta of 2.23.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

