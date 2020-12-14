Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 32,411 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,411 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.09% of Zoetis worth $68,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,285.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,785 shares of company stock worth $18,437,720 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist upped their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.87.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $159.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.63. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

