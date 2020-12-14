Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 26,579 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,828 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 26,579 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $32,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $203.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $211.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.38.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.