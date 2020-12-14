Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 137,145 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $53,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $4,850,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 37,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,772.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,570 shares of company stock worth $51,266,299 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.56.

Shares of NOW opened at $544.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.22. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $545.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $515.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.46.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

