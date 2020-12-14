Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,443 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.10% of Activision Blizzard worth $62,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 308,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,999,000 after acquiring an additional 45,298 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $84.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.74. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $87.73. The company has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.89.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

