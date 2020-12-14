Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 6,710 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Tractor Supply worth $26,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $138.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $157.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,068,725.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,930 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.