Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 290,290 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,618,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,290 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 3.83% of MAG Silver worth $58,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 152,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of MAG Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $20.15.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

