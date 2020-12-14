Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 215,702 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,887,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 215,702 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $54,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 830,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,808,000 after purchasing an additional 196,125 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,121,000 after purchasing an additional 321,790 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

SA stock opened at $17.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -115.80 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $21.86.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

