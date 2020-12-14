Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 171,885 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 171,885 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.30% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $54,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8,732.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 632,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,767,000 after purchasing an additional 625,387 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 481,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 133.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 55,415 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $84.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.26. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $28,214.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,598 shares of company stock worth $1,138,650 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

