Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,725 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $45,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter worth $35,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter worth $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter worth $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter worth $192,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Nomura lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

BILI stock opened at $78.00 on Monday. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

