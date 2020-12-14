Van ECK Associates Corp Has $68.83 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,411 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Zoetis worth $68,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,325,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 20.9% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 44,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 14.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 121,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,785 shares of company stock valued at $18,437,720. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.87.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $159.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

