Van ECK Associates Corp Has $68.71 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,393,382 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 465,572 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $68,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,008,000 after buying an additional 5,158,588 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $77,683,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after buying an additional 4,427,692 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $303,417,000 after buying an additional 3,576,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FCX opened at $24.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of -273.41 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

