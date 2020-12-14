Van ECK Associates Corp Has $60.97 Million Position in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,145,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 239,460 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 7.49% of DRDGOLD worth $60,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 262,861 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,161,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in DRDGOLD by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 312,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 229,618 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DRDGOLD by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRD. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $11.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

DRD stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $677.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84. DRDGOLD Limited has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $18.05.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

