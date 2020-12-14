Van ECK Associates Corp Has $58.84 Million Stock Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,618,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,290 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 3.83% of MAG Silver worth $58,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at $1,106,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at $2,142,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 228,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 66.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 52,319 shares in the last quarter.

MAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of MAG Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Pi Financial lifted their price target on MAG Silver from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $20.15.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

