Van ECK Associates Corp Has $54.14 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,083,712 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $54,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,693,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,072,000 after buying an additional 4,691,302 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,551,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,770,000 after buying an additional 2,112,154 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 24,406,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,109,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,761 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,723,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $54,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HDB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

HDB stock opened at $65.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $120.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $70.75.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.