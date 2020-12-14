Van ECK Associates Corp Has $52.69 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390,440 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.07% of Caterpillar worth $52,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,677,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,207,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 7.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 117,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,594,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $181.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $183.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.95.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.