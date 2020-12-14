Van ECK Associates Corp Has $52.69 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390,440 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.07% of Caterpillar worth $52,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 149.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 109.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.95.

Shares of CAT opened at $181.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $183.81. The company has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

