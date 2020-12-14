Van ECK Associates Corp Has $28.32 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,317 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 38,562 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $28,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TD Securities upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $115.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.76 and its 200 day moving average is $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

