Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 401,247 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.22% of Marvell Technology Group worth $58,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $44.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $47.21.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $509,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,185.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $321,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,002 shares of company stock worth $2,694,638. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

