Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,887,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,702 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $54,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,275,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 62.8% in the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,785,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,309,000 after acquiring an additional 688,377 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 19.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,121,000 after acquiring an additional 321,790 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold in the third quarter valued at $5,271,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 30.9% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 830,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,808,000 after acquiring an additional 196,125 shares during the last quarter. 22.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE SA opened at $17.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -115.80 and a beta of 1.28. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. On average, research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

