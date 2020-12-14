Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,709,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $35,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 37,135 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 24,234 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 184,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 30,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

In related news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $202,046.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $15.20 on Monday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.90). The company had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.