Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,167,057 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 49,470 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $53,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,131,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,445 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $13,615,000. United Bank increased its position in Comcast by 50.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 32,668 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 5.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,990,288 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $311,461,000 after purchasing an additional 393,133 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $50.93 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

