Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,228 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.06% of BlackRock worth $49,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2,952.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 43.5% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 81.8% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1,591.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $703.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $668.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $594.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $721.82. The firm has a market cap of $107.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.58.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.