Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,427 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Cerner worth $43,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 19,998 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 607.7% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 226,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 194,460 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Cerner by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,346,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,315,000 after acquiring an additional 200,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Cerner by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 352,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $74.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.72. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

CERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

In other Cerner news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $3,560,282.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

