Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 130,597 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,899,413 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,597 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $46,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Halliburton by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,151 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Halliburton by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,335,000 after buying an additional 885,000 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Halliburton by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 200,840 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 30,749 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Halliburton by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,954 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

Halliburton stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

