Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 138,480 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.35% of Teradyne worth $46,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

In related news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 6,867 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $631,764.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $11,721,235.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,231 shares of company stock worth $23,120,322. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.76.

Teradyne stock opened at $116.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $118.96.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

