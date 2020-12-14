Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,286,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,299 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.35% of Tyson Foods worth $76,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $69.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.