ValuEngine Lowers WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
WOWI stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. WOWI has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86.
WOWI Company Profile
See Also: What is insider trading?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for WOWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WOWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.