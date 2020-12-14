ValuEngine Lowers Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS MMND opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Mastermind has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Get Mastermind alerts:

Mastermind Company Profile

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients with category-leading brands. Its programs could take in various forms, including creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastermind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastermind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.