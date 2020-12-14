ValuEngine Downgrades Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on THO. Northcoast Research upgraded Thor Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist cut their target price on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.00.

THO stock opened at $95.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39. Thor Industries has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $121.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.45.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 474.0% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

