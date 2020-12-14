ValuEngine Downgrades Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MGIC. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magic Software Enterprises currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

MGIC stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $739.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $16.87.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $94.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. Research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 169,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 84.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

