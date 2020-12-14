Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will post earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.35) and the lowest is ($1.75). Valero Energy reported earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 172.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($3.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

VLO stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.87. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $98.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

