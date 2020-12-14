US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on USFD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of US Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on US Foods from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.45.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.55 and a beta of 1.47. US Foods has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 35,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,958.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,229 shares in the company, valued at $14,499,236.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,370. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the third quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 251.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 34.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

