Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.84.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -88.80 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $32.86.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 25.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 19.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.