Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.40 price target (down previously from $2.90) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.10.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Uranium Energy has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 709,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 458,661 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

