UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 185.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,620 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.2% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Ossiam raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $337.07 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.52.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $332.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.78.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

