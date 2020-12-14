UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Receives $9.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNCFF. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

UniCredit stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

