UniCapital (OTCMKTS:UCPC) vs. SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Financial Comparison

UniCapital (OTCMKTS:UCPC) and SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UniCapital and SWK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniCapital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SWK $30.75 million 6.19 $23.83 million $1.66 8.97

SWK has higher revenue and earnings than UniCapital.

Profitability

This table compares UniCapital and SWK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniCapital N/A N/A N/A SWK 29.63% 7.14% 6.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for UniCapital and SWK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniCapital 0 0 0 0 N/A SWK 0 0 1 0 3.00

SWK has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.47%. Given SWK’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SWK is more favorable than UniCapital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of SWK shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of UniCapital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of SWK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SWK beats UniCapital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniCapital

UniCapital Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in October 1997 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors. The company, through its subsidiary, SWK Advisors LLC, offers non-discretionary investment advisory services to institutional clients in separately managed accounts to invest in life science finance. The company also engages in the pharmaceutical development, formulation and manufacturing, and licensing business through the Peptelligence platform. Its product pipeline includes Ovarest, an oral leuprolide tablet to treat endometriosis; and Tobrate, an oral tobramycin tablet for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections. The company was formerly known as Kana Software, Inc. and changed its name to SWK Holdings Corporation in December 2009. SWK Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

