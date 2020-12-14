Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

UNBLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.73. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $159.00.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.