Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives $31.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

UCTT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $80,542.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,531.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,461 shares of company stock worth $1,026,022. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 13.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 104,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 55,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 120.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after buying an additional 219,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $34.17 on Friday. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $37.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $363.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.30 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

