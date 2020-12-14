UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of UFP Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark raised shares of UFP Industries to a top pick rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of UFPI opened at $54.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.20.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. AJO LP raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 152.4% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 233,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after buying an additional 141,120 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 35.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,493,000 after buying an additional 119,225 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 81.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 16.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,760,000 after acquiring an additional 41,162 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

