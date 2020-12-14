UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Equinor ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $16.87 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10. The company has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth about $16,664,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,218,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 17.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 12.1% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 406,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 43,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

