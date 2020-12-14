UBS Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) a €31.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.75 ($43.24) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €32.05 ($37.71).

Shares of STM opened at €29.10 ($34.24) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €30.19 and its 200-day moving average is €26.30. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

