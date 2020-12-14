UBS Group Analysts Give Signify (AMS:LIGHT) a €27.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Signify and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Signify presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.07 ($40.08).

Signify has a 12 month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 12 month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

