Ubex One Day Trading Volume Tops $141,580.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 14th. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $594,839.45 and approximately $141,580.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00016589 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.46 or 0.00613508 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,973,553,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,355,935,102 tokens. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, BitMart, IDEX, LBank, Hotbit, BTC-Alpha, Bilaxy, BitForex and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

