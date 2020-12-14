Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $63.00 at Mizuho

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $56.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,135,523.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $240,440. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 879,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,059,000 after acquiring an additional 34,613 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $370,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 748.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $826,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $197,000. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.