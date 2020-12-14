U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Raised to $52.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on USB. Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.73.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,551,000 after buying an additional 2,314,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,305,000 after buying an additional 1,033,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,424,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,272,000 after buying an additional 321,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,169,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,607,000 after buying an additional 873,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.