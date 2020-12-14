Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,299 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Tyson Foods worth $76,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 281.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 120.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $69.75 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

